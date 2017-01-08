Man kills brothers, injures sister in domestic fight in Rahim Yar Khan

RAHIM YAR KHAN: A man murdered two of his elder brothers in a domestic dispute, police said.

When a household disagreement in Essa Colony intensified, a man killed two of his brothers with a sharp tool, according to the security officials. As his sister tried to protest, the accused used the tool on her too, injuring her severely, police added.

The murderer has been arrested by the police.

The girl was shifted to Sheikh Zaid Hospital in critical condition, police sources mentioned.

0



0





