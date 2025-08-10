Iran launches direct flights from Quetta

Iran Air inaugural flight lands in Quetta. — Facebook./@PakistanAviationNews

Iran Air has launched its inaugural direct flight between Quetta, Zahedan and Mashhad, marking the first scheduled commercial air service between the "historic cities".

In a statement, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Mohammad Mudassir Tipu, welcomed the launch of flights, saying that it was a long-standing demand of people in the region.

“I am absolutely delighted that Iran Air has started direct Quetta-Zahedan-Mashhad flights, linking three historic cities with enormous potential. These new operations will boost business, tourism, and people-to-people ties,” he said.

“Given the depth of our geography and economic needs, we will continue to expand air connectivity between Pakistan and Iran,” Mudassar Tipu added.

The maiden flight landed at Quetta International Airport on Friday. Iran Air will initially operate one weekly flight between Quetta and Zahedan.

A ceremony was held at the Quetta airport to mark the occasion.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced last month that Pakistani pilgrims would not be allowed to travel to Iran or Iraq by road for this year’s Arbaeen pilgrimage due to security concerns.

Taking to his X handle, the interior minister said the decision was taken after detailed consultations with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Balochistan government, and security agencies.