 
Geo News

Iran launches direct flights from Quetta

The airline initially operating one weekly flight between Quetta, Zahedan and Mashhad

By
Web Desk
|

August 10, 2025

Iran Air inaugural flight lands in Quetta. — Facebook./@PakistanAviationNews
Iran Air inaugural flight lands in Quetta. — Facebook./@PakistanAviationNews
  • Inaugural flight operated on Friday.
  • Ceremony was held at airport.
  • Pakistan envoy hails new route.

Iran Air has launched its inaugural direct flight between Quetta, Zahedan and Mashhad, marking the first scheduled commercial air service between the "historic cities". 

In a statement, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Mohammad Mudassir Tipu, welcomed the launch of flights, saying that it was a long-standing demand of people in the region.

“I am absolutely delighted that Iran Air has started direct Quetta-Zahedan-Mashhad flights, linking three historic cities with enormous potential. These new operations will boost business, tourism, and people-to-people ties,” he said. 

“Given the depth of our geography and economic needs, we will continue to expand air connectivity between Pakistan and Iran,” Mudassar Tipu added.

The maiden flight landed at Quetta International Airport on Friday. Iran Air will initially operate one weekly flight between Quetta and Zahedan.

A ceremony was held at the Quetta airport to mark the occasion.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced last month that Pakistani pilgrims would not be allowed to travel to Iran or Iraq by road for this year’s Arbaeen pilgrimage due to security concerns.

Taking to his X handle, the interior minister said the decision was taken after detailed consultations with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Balochistan government, and security agencies.

Aviation authority rejects rumours of 8-day Islamabad International Airport closure
Aviation authority rejects rumours of 8-day Islamabad International Airport closure
Girls secure top positions as BIEK announces HSC pre-medical results
Girls secure top positions as BIEK announces HSC pre-medical results
PTI leader Zartaj Gul moves LHC against conviction in May 9 case
PTI leader Zartaj Gul moves LHC against conviction in May 9 case
Asif dismisses IAF chief's 'implausible, ill-timed' claims of downing Pakistani jets
Asif dismisses IAF chief's 'implausible, ill-timed' claims of downing Pakistani jets
Pakistan Medical and Dental Council denies claims of 80% fee hike for MDCAT 2025
Pakistan Medical and Dental Council denies claims of 80% fee hike for MDCAT 2025
Security forces kill 47 India-backed terrorists in two-day Zhob operations
Security forces kill 47 India-backed terrorists in two-day Zhob operations
ACE seizes assets worth millions of rupees from Sialkot ADCR
ACE seizes assets worth millions of rupees from Sialkot ADCR
'Forces to launch operation if terrorists refuse to withdraw from Bajaur'
'Forces to launch operation if terrorists refuse to withdraw from Bajaur'