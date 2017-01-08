Wave of cold envelops Pakistan; Skardu, Quetta at sub-zero

A severe bout of cold has hit Pakistan, as Karachi – the last in line for winter season – finally experiences chilly winds, causing temperatures to drop.

Snow has enveloped Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, and KP. Almost 4.5 feet, 2.5 feet, and 2 feet of snowfall was recorded in Malam Jabba, Kalam, and Neelum Valley, surrounding areas, and Murree, respectively. Temperature tumbled to -11 degrees in Skardu.

Tourists at Malka-e-Kohsar, Murree were delighted, as fans of snow weren’t held back by blocked roads. Shopping, alongside, also suddenly peaked. Demand for piping hot food, especially desserts and sweets, has risen in Peshawar and Quetta.

Chilly winds gripped the northern regions and FATA, while blankets of snow transformed the mountains and valleys of the north into stunning landscapes – something right out of a painting.

Rain in Punjab has exacerbated the weather further.

Sindh and Balochistan weren’t spared from the freezing weather, with the lowest temperature in Quetta recorded at -9 degrees.

Nawabshah – the hottest city in summers – felt the chill, as fried fish stalls teemed with customers waiting in line for fresh food.

According to the Met, stormy rain with intense lightning is anticipated in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore division, Northern FATA, Gilgit Baltistan, and Kashmir. The mountainous areas will welcome some more snowfall.

As for the fog, it is expected to continue shrouding Punjab’s open areas and Sindh, in general, at nighttime and early morning.

0



0





