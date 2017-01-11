Panama Leaks Case: PTI says all evidence submitted in court

ISLAMABAD: A five-member larger bench led by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on Wednesday resumed hearing the Panama Leaks case.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer Naeem Bukhari continued with his arguments. "We want the court to give a verdict on disqualifying the Prime Minister," he said.

Justice Azmat Saeed remarked that going by Naeem Bukhari's definition Maryam Nawaz is dependent on Hussain Nawaz. "Even now one has to determine when the London flats were bought?"

Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed in his arguments said, "The court knows what is happening, we are simply here to assist it. The Sharif family is hiding behind the Qatar letter. The Qatar prince is Rescue 1122 for the Sharifs." His arguments were met with laughter in the courtroom, while the judges expressed their displeasure.

The case was adjourned till January 12 (Thursday).

Speaking to the media outside the Supreme Court, PTI leader Naeem-ul-Haque said that they had submitted all documents and evidence in court. "We hope that the SC announces its verdict soon. Panama Leaks case is the last nail in corruption's coffin," he said.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry questioned why so many PML-N ministers were present in the court premises. "They take salaries to serve the people. Yet they regularly appear in the court premises," he said.

State Minister for Information Maryam Aurangzeb said, "The prime minister inaugurated another project today. These inaugurations will continue for another year and a half," she said.

In its remarks on Tuesday, the Supreme Court said that the apex court could not investigate and then give judgement like a trial court. Disqualifying the Prime Minister over mere assumption will set a dangerous precedent, the SC added in its remarks.

