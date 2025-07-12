Malala celebrates birthday advocating for girls' education in Tanzania

Malala Yousafzai with girls in a school in Tanania. — Instagram@malala

Nobel Peace Prize laureate and girls' education advocate Malala Yousafzai is celebrating her 28th birthday in Tanzania, where she is spending time with girls who are actively fighting for their right to education.

This marks Malala’s first visit to the country, during which she has met with local education advocates and partners of the Malala Fund. She aims to gain deeper insight into both the progress made and the ongoing challenges girls face in accessing quality education in Tanzania.

The visit represents a significant milestone in the Malala Fund’s sustained commitment to promoting girls' secondary education in the region. During her time there, Malala engaged in meaningful discussions with local education leaders, sharing personal stories, policy priorities, and reflections on the importance of education.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Malala shared her joy and inspiration from the visit. She reflected on her own experiences growing up in Pakistan, recalling how the classroom was her sanctuary and how losing access to education motivated her and her friends to fight for their rights.

Being back in a classroom with Tanzanian girls reminded her of those days and reinforced the importance of continuing this struggle.

She wrote: "When I was growing up in Pakistan, the classroom was my favourite place. Education gave me hope. When that right was taken away, my friends and I raised our voices to get it back. Today, I was back in the classroom with girls who reminded me of those school days and of why this fight still matters."

As part of her trip, Malala visited a school supported by a programme that helps young mothers return to their education—a cause that the Malala Fund has been supporting since 2022.

She highlighted the alarming statistics in Tanzania, where nearly two in five girls are married before the age of 18, and more than one in four becomes a mother before turning 19.

The programme provides comprehensive support including mentorship, mental health services, school supplies, and community engagement, helping over 400 girls return to school.

"It was an honour to tour the school, meet the students and educators and learn from the community members making education possible for girls," she added.