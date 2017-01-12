Print Story
At least five dead, 24 injured after bus falls into ditch in Azad Kashmir
File photo

POONCH: At least five people were killed and 24 injured when a bus fell into a ditch in Kashmir's Poonch town in the early hours of Thursday.

According to details provided by the area police, the Forward Kahuta-bound bus from Rawalpindi skidded on an icy surface. Police have not yet given details of the deceased and injured to the press.

Rescue teams arrived at the site of the accident and carried out relief activities. The local administration has been directed to extend maximum cooperation to relief agencies by the Azad Kashmir state government.

On August 14 last year, 22 people died and 20 were injured when a bus met the same fate. The accident occurred near Janjal Mor.

