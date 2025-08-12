Bilawal calls on Centre to announce new NFC award

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari talks to media in Hyderabad on August 12, 2025. — X/mediacellPPP



Hyderabad should have airport, says PPP leader.

Success of 26th Amendment is permanent: Bilawal.

Says Centre should not shift burden of its failures onto provinces.



PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday urged the PML-N-led federal movement to announce a new National Finance Commission (NFC) award for the distribution of financial resources among the centre and provinces

During his interaction with journalists in Hyderabad, the PPP leader demanded that the federal government immediately convene a meeting of the NFC and announce a new award.

"We have already assigned responsibilities to the provincial governments, but the NFC Award remains unchanged," he stated.

On June 3, PM Shehbaz had assured that the first meeting of the NFC award will be convened in August this year.

The PPP leader stressed that the federal government should not shift the burden of its failures onto the provinces.

"The provinces are not responsible for the FBR’s failure to meet tax targets. This is the failure of the federal government and those managing the FBR," he added.

The PPP leader said that the resources related to the responsibilities transferred to the provinces under the 18th Amendment should also be handed over to the provinces.

The PPP chairman said that for the first time, he was witnessing rapid development in the city.

"Various projects, including the Ring Road, are underway. Hyderabad should also have an airport. I will ask the Prime Minister [ Shehbaz Sharif] to present this gift to the city," the PPP leader added.

Bilawal said: "The historic success of the 26th Constitutional Amendment is not tied to any specific era but is permanent.”

Responding to a question about the 27th Amendment, the PPP leader termed the reports about any potential legislation regarding a 27th Amendment as “baseless rumours”.

The former foreign minister said that the Centre had not yet contacted PPP — who is a key ally of the federal government — regarding the 27th Amendment.