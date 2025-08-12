Holiday announced in Islamabad on August 13

A view of the National Flags and banners along the Constitution Avenue during the celebrations of Independence Day in Islamabad on August 11, 2025. — Online

ISLAMABAD: The authorities in Islamabad on Tuesday announced that a "local holiday" will be observed in the federal capital on Wednesday (tomorrow) ahead of the much-anticipated Independence Day celebrations.

"It is notified that August 13, 2025 (Wednesday), is hereby observed as Local Holiday within the revenue limits of the Islamabad Capital Territory except the offices of essential services in Islamabad including MCI, CDA, ICT Administration, ICT Police, IESCO, SNGPL and Hospitals," read the notification shared by Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon in a post on X.

The announcement comes as preparations are in full swing across the country to celebrate the 78th Independence Day and victory in Marka-e-Haq (the battle of truth) — the title given to the recent armed conflict between Pakistan and neighbouring India.

Official buildings have been decorated with national flags and lights, with people displaying national flags on their vehicles and rooftops.

Stalls selling national flags, buntings, caps, and children's clothing in green and white have been set up at markets.

The success of Pakistan against India in the operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos under Marka-e-Haq has added colour to this year's Independence Day celebrations.

Last week, the federal capital's district administration announced imposing a ban on the sale and use of plastic horns (bajay) in the federal capital ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

Meanwhile, the the federal capital, on the directions of Capital Development Authority Chairman and Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa has been adorned with vibrant green and white flags, cultural displays, and artistic installations.

From its lush avenues to iconic landmarks, Islamabad radiates the spirit of freedom and national pride.