PMD warns of nationwide heavier monsoon rains from next week

Commuters face hurdles during heavy rain on the Islamabad Expressway on July 8, 2025. — APP

Flash floods likely in KP, Punjab, Balochistan.

Landslides may disrupt roads in hilly areas.

Urban flooding expected in major northern cities.



ISLAMABAD: Monsoon activity is expected to intensify across Pakistan from next week, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasting more widespread rain, wind and thundershowers in several parts of the country.

According to the PMD, monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are already penetrating the upper regions, while moist currents from the Bay of Bengal are likely to strengthen from August 17.

A westerly wave currently affecting northern parts is also expected to intensify on the same day.

From August 14 to 17, Islamabad, Kashmir, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Gilgit-Baltistan are likely to receive rain-wind/thundershowers with scattered heavy falls.

Monsoon-related deaths have hit 312 across Pakistan (more than half of them in Punjab, 164) and 740 injuries have also been recorded, according to data from the National Disaster Management Authority.

Advisories and possible impacts

The PMD has warned of possible flash floods in local streams and nullahs in parts of KP, Punjab, Islamabad, Murree, Galliyat and Kashmir from August 15 to 21, and in hill torrents of DG Khan and eastern Balochistan from August 18 to 21.

Urban flooding is possible in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Peshawar and Nowshera.

Landslides and mudslides may disrupt roads in hilly areas, while windstorms and lightning could damage weak structures, electric poles, billboards and vehicles.

The public, travellers and tourists have been advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to vulnerable areas and stay updated on the latest weather conditions.

Authorities have been urged to remain alert and take necessary precautions to prevent any untoward situation.

Regional forecasts

Kashmir/Gilgit-Baltistan: Widespread rain-wind/thundershowers (with scattered heavy falls) are predicted in Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur from August 18 to 21. Gilgit-Baltistan areas, including Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar, will see rain-wind/thunderstorms from August 18 to 21.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kohat, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Hangu and Karak are expected to receive widespread rain-wind/thundershowers from August 18 to 21. Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan will see scattered rains in the same period.

Punjab/Islamabad: Widespread rain-wind/thundershowers are forecast for Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad and Sahiwal from August 18 to 21. DG Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rajanpur and Rahim Yar Khan may also see scattered showers.

Balochistan: Barkhan, Musakhel, Loralai, Sibbi, Zhob, Qilla Saifullah, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Kech, Gwadar and Panjgur are likely to experience rain-wind/thundershowers from August 18 to 22.

Sindh: Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur and Jacobabad will receive rain-wind/thundershowers between August 18 and 22.