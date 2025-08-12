Lahore ATC orders Qureshi's release following acquittal in two May 9 cases

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, a leader from the PTI, is seen outside a special court after he was granted a four-day physical remand in Islamabad on August 21, 2023. — AFP

ATC judge Manzar Ali Gill issues mandamus for Qureshi's release.

Says politician is to be released if not wanted in any other case.

Court also issues seizure of properties of PTI leaders in May 9 case.



LAHORE: Following his acquittal a day earlier, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore on Tuesday ordered the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi in two May 9 cases.

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill, following up on his verdict, issued a mandamus to the superintendent of Kot Lakhpat Jail to release Qureshi if he was not wanted in any other case.

The court had reserved its decision late last week after hearing arguments from both sides and announced it on Monday.

The court however, sentenced Dr Yasmin Rashid, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, former Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, and several others to 10 years in prison after finding them involved in the May 9 riots — triggered after the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan's arrest in a graft case where several military installations were vandalised by angry mob.

Thousands of PTI supporters stormed public property and military installations, including the Corps Commander's House in Lahore during the protest in May 2023 against the arrest of ex-premier Imran in a corruption case.

During the unrest, the supporters of Imran — the only prime minister in Pakistan’s history to be ousted via a no-confidence vote — targeted civil and military installations, including the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Several PTI leaders and workers were released on bail after their arrests, while many remain behind bars. The deposed prime minister, incarcerated since August 2023, faces a slew of charges ranging from corruption to terrorism following his removal from office.

A day earlier, Dr Yasmin, Sarfraz Cheema, Ejaz Chaudhry, Rasheed, Ayesha Ali Bhutta, Muhammad Fahim, Niaz Ahmed, Ali Hasan, Zain Ali, Asad Ali, Bilal Wajahat, Bilal Bashir, Muhammad Qasim, and Zain ul Hassan sentenced to 10 years each.

In the Jinnah House vehicle torching case, the court sentenced Rashid, Cheema, Chaudhry, Rasheed, Ayesha Ali Bhutta, Muhammad Fahim, Niaz Ahmed, Ali Hasan, Zain Ali, Asad Ali, Bilal Wajahat, Bilal Bashir, Muhammad Qasim, and Zain ul Hassan to 10 years each.

Hafiz Muhammad Arshad was also handed the same sentence. Aliya Hamza and Sanam Javed were awarded five years each.

In the same case, Qureshi, Abrar, Amjad, Faisal, Jamil, Saadia, and Tasneem were acquitted.

Meanwhile, apart from sentencing Dr Yasmin, Rasheed, Chaudhry and Cheema to 10 years, the court has also ordered seizure of properties of the politicians in relation to their involvement in the case relating to torching of Shadman Police Station.

The PTI leaders have also been awarded a fine of Rs600,000 and would face further incarceration in case of its non-payment.