Interior Minister, DG Rangers discuss Karachi situation

ISLAMABAD: Director General (DG) Rangers Sindh Major General Mohammad Saeed called on Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan in Islamabad on Thursday and discussed law and order situation in Karachi.

The DG Rangers briefed the Minister on the situation in Karachi.

Chaudhry Nisar appreciated the role of Rangers in improvement of law and order situation in Karachi and reduction in crime rate.

The minister said that the federal government will fully support and will provide every assistance to Rangers in the discharge of duties.

Major General Mohammad Saeed was posted as DG Rangers Sindh in December last year.

