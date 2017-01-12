PM launches National Health Programme in Narowal

NAROWAL: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Wednesday launched the PM’s revolutionary National Health Programme in Narowal aimed at catering to the health care needs of people earning less than Rs200 a day.

The programme in Punjab has been launched in four districts and would benefit 134 000 families in Narowal alone.

Health care cards would be provided to the families through a transparent computerised system.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that few politicians keep telling lies without any delay.

“The opponents hurl such filthy kind of accusations that one thinks what kind of people they are”, he said.

"People do not have enough money to buy medicine nor they have enough money to travel to the hospital. I wonder how they are even managing," he said

He said that there are many patients who cannot even afford to purchase medicines or even get to be admitted in the hospital.

Under the programme, the deserving people suffering from seven major diseases would be provided medical treatment up to the cost of Rs300, 000. The patients would be able to get additional medical care of Rs300, 000 in case the total cost exceeds the initial payment.

The programme was launched in Rahim Yar Khan and has been expanded to Narowal, Khanewal and Sargodha benefitting 3.5 million patients.

