PPP to oppose military courts tooth and nail

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to oppose the reconstitution of military courts tooth and nail. “In principle, there is a consensus within the party that the PPP will not support the proposal for the reconstitution of military courts,” sources in the PPP told the News.

Even former president and President Pakistan People’s Party-Parliamentarians (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari has directed PPP leaders to oppose the reconstitution of military courts and take a hard stance in the upcoming meeting of the heads of the parliamentary committee, which was summoned by the Speaker National Assembly on January 17.

Prior to the January 17 meeting, in which the government will present the performance report of the military courts, the PPP has also decided to hold the session of the opposition parties to take a joint stance on the issue.

In the meeting of the heads of the parliamentary parties of the National Assembly that was chaired by Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the PPP had also expressed its strong reservations on the issue of reconstitution of the military courts and took the position that the government had failed to implement the National Action Plan.

—Originally published in The News

