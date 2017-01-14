Chaudhry Nisar responds to statements against him by PPP leaders

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan responded to statements made against him by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders terming their stance to whining, which he says is a permanent feature.

“Everyone knows what problems the PPP has with me,” the minister told journalists in Islamabad, adding that the PPP’s slanderous comments have no value.

The minister said people have formed their own opinions without even reading the contents of my speech.

Speaking on terrorism, the Interior Minister said there was no room in Pakistan for terrorist outfits. He added that members of organizations banned on grounds of spreading sectarianism are still present in the country adding that it is not justified to link everything to Maulana Ludhianvi.

He stressed that there was a difference between terrorist organizations and sectarian organizations which was on record and asked, whether it would be justified to link Sajid Naqvi or Moosavi Saheb to terrorist organizations.

Chaudhry Nisar pointed out that while both Sajid Naqvi and Moosavi were patriotic Pakistanis, their organizations were banned.

Talking about missing persons, the minister said there were reports of Professor Haider going missing from Islamabad, as well as reports of missing persons from Lahore. He made it clear that the missing persons would be recovered adding that he was personally monitoring the situation.

He added that progress was being made regarding the missing persons, expressing his desire that the missing persons return home.

Nisar told journalists that he would be submitting his reply before the Quetta commission on the 18th of January. He said, some parties like to put the blame of everything on his shoulders and that his lawyers have advised him to present a record of his performance as Interior minister before the court, adding that a report on the fight against terrorism and internal security will be presented before the apex court.

0



0





