Pakistan fully committed to building secure, prosperous regional environment, vows COAS Munir

Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (centre left), poses for a group picture with the participants Regional Chiefs of Defence Staff Conference in Islamabad, July 26, 2025. — ISPR

Delegates stress need for strategic joint training.

Focus on counterterrorism, cyber and hybrid threats.

Conference underscores value of regional partnerships.



ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir on Saturday reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering resolve to foster a secure, peaceful and prosperous regional environment through strategic cooperation and defence diplomacy.

Pakistan hosted the Regional Chiefs of Defence Staff Conference in Islamabad, bringing together senior military leaders from the United States, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

The conference represented a major step in strengthening regional security collaboration, strategic dialogue and military partnerships, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Held under the theme “Strengthening Bonds, Securing Peace”, the summit aimed to deepen multilateral cooperation in defence, particularly in counterterrorism, joint training, and knowledge sharing.

Participants engaged in wide-ranging discussions on regional security trends, the changing geopolitical landscape in Central and South Asia, and the urgent need for coordinated responses to transnational threats, the ISPR said.

Welcoming the defence delegations, Field Marshal Munir reiterated Pakistan’s firm commitment to peace and regional stability.

He underscored the importance of enhanced military-to-military cooperation, mutual trust, and continued strategic dialogue to address emerging hybrid threats and ensure collective security.

“In an era defined by transnational threats and complex hybrid challenges, the imperative for deeper military cooperation and mutual trust is paramount," he said.

The army chief said that Pakistan remains fully committed to working with partner nations to build a secure and prosperous regional environment.

The participating states expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s leadership, hospitality, and vision in initiating a platform focused on inclusive and forward-looking defence diplomacy.

They reaffirmed a shared resolve to uphold national sovereignty, counter terrorism and violent extremism, and address challenges such as cyber insecurity through joint efforts.

The conference concluded with a collective call for sustained collaboration in defence and security, recognising Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting peace and regional solidarity.