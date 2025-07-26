President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz on US Centcom chief

President Asif Ali Zardari confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz on United States Central Command (USCENTCOM) Commander General Michael E Kurilla in Islamabad on July 26, 2025. — ISPR

President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday conferred the prestigious award of Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) upon Commander of United States Central Command (Centcom), General Michael E Kurilla, in recognition of his exemplary service and pivotal role in advancing enduring military cooperation between Pakistan and the US.

In a formal investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president conferred the decoration upon General Kurilla, acknowledging his outstanding contributions to regional security and his dedicated efforts in strengthening strategic defence ties between the two countries.

General Kurilla's visionary leadership has been instrumental in fostering mutual understanding, enhancing defence collaboration, and deepening counterterrorism cooperation between the Pakistan Armed Forces and US Centcom, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

His consistent engagement reflects a profound respect for Pakistan's central role in promoting peace and stability across the region, it added.

"The conferment of this distinguished honour reflects Pakistan's deep appreciation for General Kurilla’s unwavering support and affirms the growing depth of the bilateral military partnership," it said.

During his visit, General Kurilla held detailed meetings with senior Pakistani civil and military leadership, including President Zardari and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

The discussions encompassed regional security, military-to-military engagement, and joint efforts to combat terrorism and emerging transnational threats.

This high-level recognition underscores the enduring strategic relationship between Pakistan and the United States and reaffirms their shared commitment to regional peace, security, and long-term defence cooperation.

On arrival at the Presidency, General Kurilla received a tri-services guard of honour.

The US top general also attended the Regional Chiefs of Defence Staff Conference hosted by Pakistan to bring together senior military leaders from the United States, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

The conference represented a major step in strengthening regional security collaboration, strategic dialogue and military partnerships, the military's media wing said.

Held under the theme "Strengthening Bonds, Securing Peace", the summit aimed to deepen multilateral cooperation in defence, particularly in counterterrorism, joint training, and knowledge sharing.

Participants engaged in wide-ranging discussions on regional security trends, the changing geopolitical landscape in Central and South Asia, and the urgent need for coordinated responses to transnational threats, the ISPR said.

The conference concluded with a collective call for sustained collaboration in defence and security, recognising Pakistan's constructive role in promoting peace and regional solidarity.