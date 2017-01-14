Print Story
Gas loadshedding in twin cities force people to look for firewood

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI: Gas load shedding hit twin cities as the weather turned chilly on Saturday.

Citizens face immense difficulty as they are unable to switch on their heaters and some are forced to cook food on make-shift wood stoves.

In Islamabad, G6, G7, Golra Mor and Chak Shahzad areas suffered the worst gas loadshedding. In Rawalpindi gas loadshedding hit Dhamyal, Firozpura, Mohanpura, Gulzar Quaid and Raja Bazar areas.

Citizens complain that prices of gas cylinders have skyrocketed forcing them to buy firewood for cooking and heating purposes.

