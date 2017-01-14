Gen Raheel to speak at World Economic Forum in Switzerland

KARACHI: Former army chief General (retd) Raheel Sharif will travel to Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum, Geo News reported early Saturday.

The retired Pakistani general, who spearheaded a counter-insurgency campaign at home, will address three meetings on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, according to sources.

Sharif will express his views at a meeting on global security. He will also address participants of the meetings on terrorism, threats facing the world and safe future.

The ex-army chief will also highlight different opportunities with regard to multi-billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

The meetings will be held in Davos from January 17 to 20.

0



0





