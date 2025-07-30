India escalates proxy war after suffering defeat in 'Marka-e-Haq': Field Marshal Munir

Field Marshal Asim Munir. — Facebook@ISPROfficial1

Indian proxies will face humiliation: COAS Munir.

Field marshal reaffirms resolve to uproot terror.

Stresses cohesive national approach for development.

RAWALPINDI: Field Marshal Asim Munir has said that India escalated its proxy war against Pakistan following its defeat in "Marka-e-Haq" — the 19-day military conflict with New Delhi spanning April 22 to May 10, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

Interacting with participants of the 16th National Workshop in Balochistan, the military's media wing added, the chief of army staff (COAS) vehemently condemned India's blatant sponsorship of terror proxies, characterising them as a failed attempt to target the deep-rooted patriotism of the people of Balochistan.

Noting that India had escalated its proxy war to advance nefarious designs i.e., Fitna-al-Khawarij and Fitna-al-Hindustan — pawns of hybrid war against Pakistan — Field Marshal Munir said that "these proxies will face a similar fate and humiliation as faced in Marka-e-Haq".

Field Marshal Asim Munir pictured in a group photo with the participants of 16th National Workshop in Balochistan. — ISPR

Addressing a diverse group of stakeholders including parliamentarians, representatives of civil society, civil servants, academicians, media personnel and youth, the army chief emphasised that terrorists knew no bounds of religion, sect, or ethnicity, necessitating a unified national response, stressing the imperative of collective resolve in confronting this menace.

Reaffirming Pakistan Army's unwavering commitment to uproot the menace of terrorism and the inevitability of socio-economic uplift of Balochistan for national cohesion and integration, the COAS reiterated the country's commitment to regional peace and underscored the nation's preparedness to respond decisively to any external or internal threats, protecting national prestige and ensuring the well-being of its citizens.

Furthermore, he also highlighted the pivotal role of development initiatives in Balochistan, advocating for enhanced inter-agency cooperation and a cohesive national approach to propel provincial progress and national advancement.

His remarks come days after the Pakistan Army's top brass, during the 271st Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC), vowed to take decisive and holistic actions at all levels against the Indian backed and sponsored proxies.

The CCC meeting chaired by the field marshal Munir, took note of the Indian Army's baseless insinuations to offset its comprehensive defeat.

The CCC's observation echoed the remarks made by Director General ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry during an interview with Al Jazeera where he said that New Delhi was acting as a "bully" and using terror cells and carrying out transnational killings in Pakistan.

Lt-Gen Chaudhry, while stressing the available evidence, also pointed out the involvement of Indian intelligence officers in transnational killings through criminal enterprise to carry out targeted killing in Pakistan.