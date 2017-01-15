Suspect killed, drug smugglers arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: A suspected robber was killed during an attempted robbery while another was apprehended in Karachi on Saturday, police officials said.

Three suspected robbers tried to loot a barber shop in Karachi's Shadman Town on Saturday night, said SSP Central Muqaddas Haider. They were confronted by a security guard who opened fire on suspects.

As a consequence, one of the suspects was killed, while another was apprehended, he added.

The third suspect, however, managed to flee away. Police said they were investigating the arrested suspect.

Drug smugglers apprehended

Meanwhile, in a targeted raid at Alfalah area, police detained two alleged drug smugglers, including a woman in the wee hours of Sunday. According to the authorities, heroin, Chars and as many as 11 passports were recovered from both the suspects, Ali Abid and Nasreen Fatima.

Police claimed that Fatima was involved in smuggling drugs to Dubai and her husband was in jail on the same charge.

0



0





