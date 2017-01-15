Print Story
X

Vin Diesel confirms Ranveer is Deepika’s boyfriend to fans’ delight

WDWeb Desk

Entertainment
Vin Diesel confirms Ranveer is Deepika’s boyfriend to fans’ delight

Related Stories

In an interview with Indian film critic Anupama Chopra to promote xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, Vin Diesel – Hollywood’s beefed-up, action movie icon – may have let slip Deepika Padukone’s admirers a tiny, yet significant, piece of information they have been clinging on to the edge of their seats for: that Ranveer Singh is in fact the Bollywood darling’s boyfriend.

It became kind of even more official when Deepika passed a shy smile, and didn’t deny what Diesel said. The actor mentioned that Singh complimented him on how his strong body conveys more in an action that words do.

The muscled-up Diesel commented, “He said the mastery of your body is so impressive from a third person’s point of view because of the way you turn and the way you stand impacts more than the words and the lines, and I explained that comes from being a bouncer.”

While Deepika and Ranveer Singh have been quite openly close, praising each other, being crazily-adorable in their pictures, talking about each other in such a loving manner – and generally getting marked as ‘relationship goals’ by many – neither of the two has ever specifically admitted to being in a relationship.

Diesel arrived in India on January 12 for the premiere of his film xXx 3 – the latest iteration in the series – along with Deepika Padukone, and was welcomed to traditional dhol music and Indian greeting customs.

Vin Diesel confirms Ranveer is Deepika’s boyfriend to fans’ delight was posted in entertainment of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 15, 2017 and was last updated on January 15, 2017. This news story is related to Vin Diesel, Deepika Ranveer, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Xxx, Xxx The Return Of Xander Cage, Hollywood Star, Bollywood Star. Permanent link to the news story "Vin Diesel confirms Ranveer is Deepika’s boyfriend to fans’ delight" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/127410-Vin-Diesel-confirms-Ranveer-is-Deepikas-boyfriend-to-fans-delight.

GEO TV NETWORK