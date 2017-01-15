Vin Diesel confirms Ranveer is Deepika’s boyfriend to fans’ delight

In an interview with Indian film critic Anupama Chopra to promote xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, Vin Diesel – Hollywood’s beefed-up, action movie icon – may have let slip Deepika Padukone’s admirers a tiny, yet significant, piece of information they have been clinging on to the edge of their seats for: that Ranveer Singh is in fact the Bollywood darling’s boyfriend.

It became kind of even more official when Deepika passed a shy smile, and didn’t deny what Diesel said. The actor mentioned that Singh complimented him on how his strong body conveys more in an action that words do.

Updates | Vin Diesel talks about the sweet compliment that Ranveer payed him after watching the film pic.twitter.com/6tj4NsSwie — Ranveer Singh #TB (@RanveerSinghtbt) January 14, 2017

The muscled-up Diesel commented, “He said the mastery of your body is so impressive from a third person’s point of view because of the way you turn and the way you stand impacts more than the words and the lines, and I explained that comes from being a bouncer.”

While Deepika and Ranveer Singh have been quite openly close, praising each other, being crazily-adorable in their pictures, talking about each other in such a loving manner – and generally getting marked as ‘relationship goals’ by many – neither of the two has ever specifically admitted to being in a relationship.

Diesel arrived in India on January 12 for the premiere of his film xXx 3 – the latest iteration in the series – along with Deepika Padukone, and was welcomed to traditional dhol music and Indian greeting customs.

