Crackdown against kite flyers in Lahore, 66 arrested

LAHORE: At least 66 kite flyers were arrested in a crackdown operation on Sunday by the police and as many as 61 cases were registered.

Despite a ban on kite-flying in Lahore, some people continued to fly kites. After watching videos on news channels about kite flying, IG Operations Lahore, Dr Haider Ashraf ordered a crackdown against the kite flyers.

11 kite flyers were arrested from City Division, 17 from Cantt, 12 from Civil Lines, 4 from Saddar, 18 from Iqbal Town and 4 from Model Town.

Police also seized around 500 kites, rolls and strings.

