Cow only animal to inhale and exhale oxygen: Indian minister

Indian minister from Rajasthan, Vasudev Devnani said that cow is the ‘only animal that inhales and exhales oxygen’, adding that people need to acknowledge 'scientific significance' of the animal.

The minister made the comment at a programme by the Hingonia Cow Rehabilitation Centre, according to reports in Indian media.

Vasudev Devnani in his statements emphasised upon the importance and promotion of conservation of cows.

The minister also stated several health benefits of cows such as going near a cow can heal cold and cough. Cow dung contains Vitamin B that can soak radioactivity, he said.

The animal is revered by Hindus and slaughtering cows is illegal in most Indian states.

In the past, people who were suspected of carrying beef or slaughtering a cow have been attacked in India.

On the contrary, a UN Food and Agricultural Organisation's report in 2006, said that livestock, including cows, are behind large amounts of GHG emissions, from their digestive systems and manure decay.

