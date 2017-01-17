PM reaches Davos to attend WEF`s annual meeting

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif reached Davos, Switzerland on Monday for a five-day visit, where he is scheduled to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF)'s annual meeting.



The premier is attending the meeting on the invitation of WEF's Executive Chairman, Professor Klaus Schwab from January 17-20, according to a Foreign Office statement.



During the visit, the prime minister will have a number of bilateral meetings with heads of states and governments, as well as with business leaders. Among others, he would meet the new Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, as well as Swiss President Doris Leuthard.



PM Nawaz would also address a group of as many as 60 top business leaders on "Investing in Pakistan: The New Reality".



In addition, he would have roundtable meeting in which the prime minister would share with a select group of business leaders, the dramatic economic changes taking place in Pakistan and the immense investment and trade opportunities that are

opening up in the country.



The theme for the 2017 WEF Annual Meeting is "Responsive and Responsible Leadership".

