Man arrested for aerial firing, his accomplice at large

LAHORE: Police arrested a man on the charge of aerial firing on Tuesday, while the main suspect of the case is reportedly at large in Nawan Kot.

After footage of aerial firing aired on news channels by the suspects, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif took immediate notice and directed the authorities to arrest the people involved in the act. Police arrested, Honey, while the main suspect Chaudhry Sufiyan, is still at large.

Police claimed that raids are being conducted for his arrest.

Reports suggest that Chaudhry Sufiyan is affiliated with the ruling party by serving it as secretary general- youth wing of the party on UC level.

According to SP Iqbal Town Shaista Naveed the case will be clear as crystal after the arrest of the main suspect. She said that CM directed the authorities to arrest the involved by saying that no any person is above law and the responsible must be brought to justice.

