Renegades' Nevill hit by flying bat during Big Bash match

Melbourne Renegades' wicketkeeper Peter Nevill was struck in the face by Brad Hodge's flying bat in a freak incident during a Big Bash match on Monday.

In the 18th over of the Adelaide Strikers’ chase at the Adelaide Oval, Hodge’s bat slipped out of his hands and went flying towards Nevill, who didn’t see it coming and was hit in his right cheek.

The force of the blow brought down the Australian cricketer, who crumbled to the ground as his teammates rushed to his side. Nevill got to his feet after some time and left with a badly swollen face. He is suspected to have broken his jaw.



Getty Images

