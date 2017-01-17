Print Story
X

Renegades' Nevill hit by flying bat during Big Bash match

WDWeb Desk

Sports
Renegades' Nevill hit by flying bat during Big Bash match

Melbourne Renegades' wicketkeeper Peter Nevill was struck in the face by Brad Hodge's flying bat in a freak incident during a Big Bash match on Monday.

In the 18th over of the Adelaide Strikers’ chase at the Adelaide Oval, Hodge’s bat slipped out of his hands and went flying towards Nevill, who didn’t see it coming and was hit in his right cheek.

The force of the blow brought down the Australian cricketer, who crumbled to the ground as his teammates rushed to his side. Nevill got to his feet after some time and left with a badly swollen face. He is suspected to have broken his jaw.

Getty Images
Getty Images

Renegades' Nevill hit by flying bat during Big Bash match was posted in sports of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 17, 2017 and was last updated on January 17, 2017. This news story is related to Adelaide Oval, Bbl, Big Bash, Cricket, Geo News, Latest Sport News, Melbourne Renegades, Peter Nevill, Sport, Sport News. Permanent link to the news story "Renegades' Nevill hit by flying bat during Big Bash match" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/127665-Renegades-Nevill-hit-by-flying-bat-during-Big-Bash-match.

GEO TV NETWORK