Maisie Williams lends voice to 'Early Man'

The latest addition to the voice cast of Aardman Animations’ upcoming animated film Early Man is Game of Thrones darling Maisie Williams, who confirmed the news in a selfie on her official Instagram account where she is seen posing with a Goona puppet.

Very excited to be a part of @earlymanmovie along with Eddie Redmayne and, of course, the hugely talented Nick Park pic.twitter.com/jmgN53ra6V — Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) January 17, 2017

The character Williams will play is an ally of the lead Dug, played by Fantastic Beasts actor Eddie Redmayne. The film primarily focuses on a battle between the Stone Age and Bronze Age civilizations, news website Digital Spy noted. The conflict is depicted through sports, subsequently leading to the birth of European football.

In an official statement on Aardman’s website, writer and animator Nick Park commented, “Maisie is a terrific actress, and she is of course no stranger to embodying a valiant heroine. I'm most excited to see her breathe life into Goona – I know she'll be the perfect ally to Eddie's Dug.”

Keeping in line with its prehistoric theme, the movie shows creatures such as woolly mammoths. Other characters include Hognob – Dug’s faithful sidekick, and Lord Nooth – voiced by Thor actor Tom Hiddleston.

Release date for the film has been set as January 26, 2018, over a year from now. Early Man is currently in production work in Bristol, while StudioCanal has financed it in full.

