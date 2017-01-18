UFO sightings, psychic experiments: CIA releases 13 million pages of declassified documents online

The US Central Intelligence Agency has released 13 million pages of declassified documents online—previously only accessible at the National Archives in Maryland.

The online archive records activities of the CIA through major conflicts including Vietnam and Cold war conflicts.

"Access to this historically significant collection is no longer limited by geography," said Joseph Lambert, the CIA's information management director in a press release, as quoted by CNN.

Interesting, however, are the documents which shed light on alleged UFO sightings and psychic experiments from the Stargate programme—aimed at exploring potential for psychic phenomena to be used by the military.

There are papers on flying saucers, invisible ink as well as testing conducted on famed psychic Uri Geller in the 70s.

There are also thousands of pages on intelligence analysis and scientific research.

The move comes after a public campaign that forced the CIA to declassify troves of documents.

0



0





