Six British pilgrims killed in Saudi road crash

LONDON: Six British nationals have been killed and several more injured in a road crash in Saudi Arabia, Britain´s foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"We are supporting the families of six British people who have sadly died following a road accident in Saudi Arabia," a Foreign Office spokeswoman said.

"We are also helping several more British nationals who were injured in the crash," she said, without specifying how many.

Glasgow Central Mosque released a statement naming two of the victims as Glasgow couple Mohammad Aslam and Talat Aslam, who have five children, saying they had just completed Umrah, a pilgrimage to Mecca.

They "were travelling in a minibus" to Medina, it said, adding: "Four members of another family from Manchester were also killed in the tragedy".

Every year, millions of Muslims flock to Mecca and Medina further south, Islam´s second holiest site, to carry out the annual hajj pilgrimage or the Umrah.

