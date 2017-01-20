VIPs not received well at BKU attack anniversary event

CHARSADDA: Students chanted anti-government slogans at an event held on Friday to remember the attack on Bacha Khan University (BKU) in Charsadda.

The disorder started during the speech of MPA Shaukat Yousufzai, who was the chief guest of the occasion.

Students chanted slogans against the government and demanded justice. They said tall claims were made earlier, but none of the promises have been fulfilled.

Moreover, brother of a professor who was killed in the attack, Dr Syed Hamid Hussain, criticised the presence of VIPs at the event.

Due to the attitude of students, the event was ended earlier than scheduled.

BKU was attacked on January 20, 2016 when unidentified gunmen opened fire on students killing 22 and injuring others and faculty members on the premises. The attack took place a few weeks after the first anniversary of the Army Public School massacre.

