Heated argument breaks out between MPAs in Sindh Assembly

KARACHI: A heated argument broke out between MPAs Nusrat Seher Abbasi and Imdad Pitafi in the Sindh Assembly during a session on Friday.

The argument started after Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) Nusrat Seher mocked the language skills of Pakistan People's Party Pitafi. She insisted Pitafi to read an answer out — that was written in English — during a question and answer session. While responding to her, Pitafi asked Nusrat Seher to come to his chamber to listen to the answer.

“Come to my chamber” has negative connotations attached to it, which is why she was offended by the phrase, a reporter on site said.

Subsequently, she started yelling at Pitafi, over which the latter called her a 'drama queen'.

Although Sindh Assembly Deputy Speaker Shehla Raza intervened to calm the situation, it was in vain as the mics of some MPAs had to be turned off.

The camera caught Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah smirking.

