Chaudhry Nisar claims he has a clean record

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar said that he is not affected by speeches from his rivals.

“I can only feel sad about the misinformation they are spreading,” the Interior Minister said, as he addressed a ceremony at Chauntra, Rawalpindi on Saturday.

He added that he had never done anything in his political career of which he is ashamed. “I am not corrupt, nor do I change party loyalties,” he said.

The interior minister added that world should come out of Islamophobia, and the West should put an end to anti-Islam policies. “Those times are long gone when every man with a beard and every hijabi woman was considered a terrorist.”

The Pakistan People's Party has been constantly demanding the resignation of the interior minister. Its rallies led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are often marked with slogans of "Go Nisar Go."

