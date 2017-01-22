Nawaz not to go scot-free in Panama Leaks case, claims Imran

KASUR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Sunday claimed that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is not going to escape in the Panama Leaks case being heard by the Supreme Court.

Speaking at a rally here, Imran Khan slammed the rulers over non-provision of heath and other basic necessities to the people of country.

He said the present rulers have been in power for nearly 30 years, but the situation in public hospitals could not be improved.

The PTI chief said these insensitive rulers have no idea of conditions in public hospitals, adding that people are forced to breath their last on hospital floor as there are not enough beds available for patients.

"They (rulers) themselves go abroad for medical check-ups and consider it below their dignity to go to a hospital in the country," he said.

"Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is not going to escape in the Panama Leaks case," Khan said, adding if the letter by a Qatari prince turns out to be bogus then the PM will have to go home.

He regretted that the nation's wealth is laundered out of country and this is actual Panama case.

Khan criticized the prime minister for asking for immunity regarding his speech in the Parliament. "A lay man goes to prison for speaking a lie, but they (rulers) want immunity for doing the same."

"I am glad that people took to streets on my call. Our activists were jailed but they could not be unnerved," Khan said.

He contended that the youth of the country will not have a future unless corruption is not rooted out from the country.

