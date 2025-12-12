Gilgit-Baltistan elections to be held on Jan 24

Building of Gilgit Baltistan seen in this file photo. — APP

President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday approved the schedule for the upcoming general elections in Gilgit Baltistan, according to an official notification.

The notification read that elections for the Gilgit Baltistan Assembly will be held on January 24, 2026.

Following the president’s approval, the Election Commission of Gilgit Baltistan will issue a new and detailed election schedule, said Chief Election Commissioner Abid Ali.

He added that the election watchdog will soon convene an all-parties conference to hold consultations with political stakeholders.

The GB Assembly was dissolved on November 24, after completing its five-year term, leading to the dissolution of Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan and his cabinet.

Justice (retd) Yar Muhammad Nasir, the former judge of the Gilgit Baltistan Chief Court, was sworn in as the caretaker chief minister of the region.

It is to be noted here that the Gilgit Baltistan Assembly's last elections were held in November 2020, across 24 constituencies. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) formed the government with Khalid Khurshid elected as chief minister.

However, in July 2023, the Gilgit Baltistan Chief Court disqualified CM Khurshid. Following his removal, a coalition comprising members of the PTI’s disgruntled faction, the PPP, and the PML-N formed a new government and elected Khan as the region’s chief minister.