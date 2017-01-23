Print Story
X

Pakistan slips to No. 6 in ICC test rankings

OOTHERS

Sports
Pakistan slips to No. 6 in ICC test rankings

Related Stories

Pakistan continued its downward spiral in the ICC Test rankings after reaching the top spot last year. New Zealand overtook Pakistan for fifth position in the rankings after a 2-0 series win against Bangladesh.

India remained at the top of the rankings with 120 points, followed by Australia, South Africa and England. Pakistan ranked sixth, are ahead of Sri Lanka, West Indies and Bangladesh.

For the first time in 28 years, Pakistan reached the top of the ICC Test rankings in August last year. However, the team was not able to remain at the top after being clean swept in series against New Zealand and Australia.

Pakistan slips to No. 6 in ICC test rankings was posted in sports of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 23, 2017 and was last updated on January 23, 2017. This news story is related to Cricket, Pakistan, Icc Test Ranking, Pakistan Falls In Icc Test Ranking, Pakistan Cricket, Cricket News, Pakistan Cricket, Icc Test Rankings. Permanent link to the news story "Pakistan slips to No. 6 in ICC test rankings" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/128382-Pakistan-slips-to-No-6-in-ICC-test-rankings.

GEO TV NETWORK