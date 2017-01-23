Pakistan slips to No. 6 in ICC test rankings

Pakistan continued its downward spiral in the ICC Test rankings after reaching the top spot last year. New Zealand overtook Pakistan for fifth position in the rankings after a 2-0 series win against Bangladesh.

India remained at the top of the rankings with 120 points, followed by Australia, South Africa and England. Pakistan ranked sixth, are ahead of Sri Lanka, West Indies and Bangladesh.

For the first time in 28 years, Pakistan reached the top of the ICC Test rankings in August last year. However, the team was not able to remain at the top after being clean swept in series against New Zealand and Australia.

