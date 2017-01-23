Karachi was slaughter-house before PML-N’s tenure: Saad Rafique

GUJRANWALA: Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday said that Pakistan’s financial hub Karachi before the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s rule was a ‘slaughter house’, adding that dacoits ruled upon the province of Sindh.

The federal minister was addressing a workers convention in Gujranwala. On the occasion, Rafique lambasted his party’s opponents in his speech.

“The five-year rule of Bilawal’s father was extremely detrimental for the country,” he said, adding that Musharraf’s eight-year tenure was also of ‘sheer destruction’.

The PML-N leader said that his party after taking over the country’s affairs into its hands put it on the track of progress.

“We saved the country from bankruptcy,” he added.

During his speech, Rafique highly criticised political rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan.

Rafique in an apparent message aimed at the PTI chief said that mocking people doesn’t suit him.

He said that despite getting elected some parties didn’t work for the betterment of their respective provinces.

“We won’t mock you like you mock us,” he said, adding that he will not refer the PTI stalwarts as 'lambo gang' as they refer PML-N leaders as 'motu gang'.

It seems that Imran Khan after facing backlash from PML-N leaders over the issue, refrained from using the term and instead referred the rivals as 'Maryam's gang'.

On Sunday, Imran while addressing a rally in Kasur had criticised the rulers of the country, especially the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his party.

PTI chairman Imran Khan claimed that PM is not going to escape in the Panama Leaks case being heard by the Supreme Court.

Imran Khan had slammed the rulers over non-provision of heath and other basic necessities to the people of country. The PTI chief had also claimed that his party would emerge victorious in the upcoming 2018 elections.

0



0





