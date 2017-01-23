Imran says PML-N should sue ICIJ, BBC if not guilty

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Monday said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif during his speech in Parliament had said they have evidence of PTI’s money trail but in court, they are only producing 'technical aspects.'

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, he said that the German journalists who had given Panama Papers content to ICIJ have confirmed that Maryam Nawaz was indeed the owner of the offshore companies, adding that the letter of Qatari prince was proven fake now which says that the companies belong to Hussain Nawaz and not Maryam Nawaz.

“If you are honest then you should take ICIJ to the court”, Imran Khan said.

Imran Khan said that the case of the government was heading for a ‘disaster’ after BBC was standing by its story.

Earlier during the Panama leaks case hearing on Monday, Counsel for Jamat-e-Islami Taufeeq Asif continued his arguments that parliamentary immunity is only for the legislative process.

“The Prime Minister earlier said that he wanted to clarify everything. He should now appear before the court to explain everything and take the nation out of distress,” he said.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said that the JI counsel was biting his own words. “You are opposing your own petition,” he said adding that he should elaborate as to what the Prime Minister is concealing.

“The PM did not present the money trail in his speech,” he said.

Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh said that the PM’s lawyer had refused to produce a money trail as he maintained that the London Flats were not owned by the PM. He added that in order to prove something wrong, one has to establish what the truth is.

Justice Gulzar asked the JI counsel to establish a link between the Prime Minister and the Sharif family business.

Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan said that Nawaz Sharif maintains that his name has not been included in the Panama Papers.

Justice Khosa said that during proceedings the judges ask questions to understand the case. These questions should not be taken as remarks, he said.

The hearing was adjourned till Tuesday.

