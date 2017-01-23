Karachi mayor, MQM-Pakistan leaders facing 'serious threats' to life

KARACHI: Provincial authorities on Monday advised Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar and other Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leaders to restrict their movements in view of 'serious threats' to their life, according to an alert issued by Sindh Home Department.

"The South Africa syndicate cell, on the direction of MQM founder, has been tasked to conduct terror activities against MQM-Pakistan leadership," read the letter written by the Sindh Home Department, following reports by intelligence agencies.

The purpose of these activities is to sabotage Karachi's peace and discredit law enforcement, particularly Rangers, it read.

According to the threat alert, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar is the 'prime target' of hitmen.

It advised Akhtar to adopt necessary security measures, restrict movements and avoid predictability of his activities to prevent any untoward incident.

The Karachi mayor has already expressed reservations on insufficient security detail provided to him.

Waseem Akhtar, in his telephonic conversation with Karachi commissioner on Sunday, had informed him that he has only been given a single police mobile for his squad, which does not meet his security requirements.

At this, the Home Department directed concerned authorities to provide additional mobiles to the Karachi mayor in view of serious threats to him.

