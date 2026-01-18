In pictures: Inside Junaid Safdar's valima at Lahore's Jati Umra

(Left to right) Newlywed couple Shanzeh Ali and Junaid Safdar and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. — Geo News

The valima ceremony for the wedding of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar to Shanzeh Ali began in Lahore on Sunday, after days of festivities marked by crooning performances and lavish decorations.

The event took place at the Sharif family's Lahore residence, Jati Umra, with lilac and whitish-themed adornments.

At the valima, Junaid Safdar kept himself simple, sporting a grey sherwani paired with a custom-white shalwar kameez and leather shoes.

The bride, Shanzeh Ali, chose a delicate, light hue and captivated everyone in a lilac, intricately embellished ensemble. She finished her elegant look with exquisite diamond jewellery.

Punjab CM, renowned for her impeccable style, once again made a striking fashion statement in a lavishly embellished pastel Anarkali flare dress. She completed her look with a necklace adorned with gemstones and diamonds, perfectly complemented by her elegant, understated party makeup.

Apart from this, the PMLN's senior leaders, including Saad Rafique, Ishaq Dar, Azam Nazeer Tarar, and Marriyum Aurangzeb, were also spotted at the event.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari, among other party members, also attended the royal affair.