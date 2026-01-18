Sindh CM orders commercial buildings' fire safety audits after Karachi mall blaze

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah talking to media persons at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh in Larkana, Sindh, February 28, 2025. — APP

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday ordered immediate fire safety audits of commercial buildings following a blaze at a Karachi shopping mall that killed six and injured several others.

CM Shah directed a prompt inquiry into the fire at Karachi's Gul Plaza, with Karachi commissioner tasked with investigating the reasons behind the fire and presenting a detailed report, the Sindh CM's spokesperson said.

He emphasised that the Sindh government has never abandoned the business community and will continue to provide support to them.

The fire at the Karachi shopping mall broke out on Saturday night at around 10:15pm on the mezzanine floor and quickly spread to the ground floor and first floor.

The blaze entered its second day today as authorities deployed 22 fire brigade vehicles, 10 water bowsers, four snorkels, and 33 ambulances for rescue operations.

One firefighter, identified as Furqan, was among those killed in the fire.

While a rescue official said that 75% of the fire had been controlled, he warned that the gutted building was extremely dangerous, with parts of it having already collapsed.

Rescue 1122 Chief Operating Officer Abid Jalal confirmed that while the rear of the building had collapsed earlier, the front was now also giving way.

"For the safety of our staff, a search operation will be conducted only after the fire is completely brought under control," he added.

Fire brigade officials feared that several people were still trapped inside the mall, with over 150 firefighters working at the site.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Asad Raza said police had received reports of 38 missing individuals and information was being compiled to help trace them.

He confirmed that 22 injured people were currently under treatment at Civil Hospital Karachi.

Meanwhile, the government has established a helpline to facilitate the public in light of the Gul Plaza blaze via collaboration between the South Zone Police and the District South Deputy Commissioner Javed Nabi Khoso.

Information on the Gul Plaza tragedy or missing persons should be reported to DC South, said Khoso.

The information can be given by reaching out at the cellphone numbers including 03135048048; 02199206372; and 02199205625.

Meanwhile, the citizens can seek information via helpline numbers 02199205670; 02199201196; and 02199205691.