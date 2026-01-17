Karachi shopping mall fire: Death toll rises to three, several injured

At least three people were killed and several others injured after a fire erupted at a shopping mall on Karachi's MA Jinnah Road on Saturday night, with authorities deploying several fire tenders to control the flames, said rescue sources.

The deceased have been identified as Faraz, Kashif and Amir, according to the hospital administration. They were shop owners who were whisked in injured state to the hospital where they succumbed to their burn injuries.

Fire brigade officials said that several people were trapped inside the shopping mall.

Authorities have deployed at least 18 fire-tenders and three snorkels to control the flames, said fire brigade officials. Later, the Pakistan Navy's firefighters along with their snorkels joined the operations.

The fire started on the mezzanine floor and quickly spread to the ground and first floors, the officials added. Two hours into the operations, the fire brigade officers said the fire had been stopped from spreading further. However, the raging fire reached the third floor before being controlled.

Efforts are underway to completely put out the fire still raging inside the building.

Soon after the fire brigade said the fire has been contained, conflagration again erupted with long flames coming out from the first floor.

Video footage showed flames engulfing several nearby shops as firefighters worked to extinguish them.

The chief fire officer said that people trapped inside the shopping mall were being evacuated with the help of the snorkel.

A powerful explosion took place inside the premises after which the blaze further broke out, according to the chief fire officer, adding the explosion was caused by gas leakage.

Pakistan Rangers personnel have arrived at the scene of the fire and are taking part in rescue efforts, according to a spokesperson for Sindh Rangers.

Rangers teams are actively participating in relief operations alongside other emergency services.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

Official response

Rescue teams are working to bring the fire under control, according to the spokesperson for the Sindh government, Sadia Javed.

All available resources are being provided for the rescue operation, said the spokesperson.

The government is making every effort to extinguish the blaze as quickly as possible, she added.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, who later arrived on the spot to inspect the relief and rescue operation, has directed a report on the incident and expressed concern over the fire.

He has directed relevant authorities to ramp up rescue and relief operations.

The Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, also expressed grief over the loss of life and property damage in the conflagration.

The PPP chief offered his condolences to the families of those who died in the blaze.

Sindh's Interior Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar has called for alternative traffic routes to be established to ensure safe passage for residents.

He has also directed the SSP City to investigate the cause of the fire and instructed officials to prevent the flames from spreading further.

The minister underscored the need to keep access routes clear for fire brigade vehicles and emergency personnel.

Hours after the fire breakout, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab expressed his sorrow over the loss of life in the tragedy.

"We stand with the families of those who died during this difficult time," Wahab said.

The mayor confirmed that rescue operations to extinguish the fire is underway and called for immediate assistance to be provided to those affected to prevent further loss of life.

Karachi Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad said rescue teams were on the scene following the fire.

Traffic diversion

Authorities have closed the MA Jinnah Road to regular traffic between Anklesaria Chowk and Central Plaza whilst emergency operations continue.

Traffic is being diverted from Tibet Chowk towards Jubilee, according to Karachi Traffic Police.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.