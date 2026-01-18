Karachi Gul Plaza fire: What we know so far

Rescuers take part in relief operations to douse the blaze at Gul Plaza shopping complex in Karachi on January 18, 2026. — Geo News

The fire at Karachi’s Gul Plaza shopping mall continues to blaze for hours on Sunday as authorities scramble to bring it under control.

The fire, which broke out on Saturday night, has also compromised the building’s structure, raising fears of a total collapse as parts of it have already fallen.

Let’s take a look at what we know so far: