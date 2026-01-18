Karachi Gul Plaza fire: What we know so far

The fire at Karachi’s Gul Plaza shopping mall continues to blaze for hours on Sunday as authorities scramble to bring it under control.
The fire, which broke out on Saturday night, has also compromised the building’s structure, raising fears of a total collapse as parts of it have already fallen.
Let’s take a look at what we know so far:
- The fire broke out on Saturday night at around 10:15pm on the mezanine floor.
- At least six people have died in the blaze, including a firefighter.
- More than a dozen injured; several people remain trapped.
- Sindh IGP Javed Alam Odho says fire may have been caused by a short circuit.
- Flammable items like resin decorations, blankets and carpets are fueling the fire.
- The shopping plaza comprises around 1,200 shops.
- Firefighters have been forced to stay outside as the building is structurally unsafe.
- South DIG says around 70% fire brought under control.
- Reports received of 38 people missing so far, says South DIG.
- Additional police deployed around Gul Plaza.
- Official confirms Gul Plaza fire classified as third-degree.
- Vehicles deployed from 16 fire stations across Karachi.
- Crowds and traffic caused difficulties in operation: KMC spokesperson.
- Search operations to begin only after full control of the fire for staff safety.
- Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah orders an inquiry.
- Four victims identified as Kashif, Faraz, Muhammad Aamir, Furqan.
- Several parts of the building collapsed; entire structural collapse feared.
- More than 150 firefighters were working at the site.
- Official says no initial firefighting system installed; emergency access routes not available.
- Helpline numbers — 03135048048; 02199206372; and 02199205625.
- PM Shehbaz Sharif expresses grief, says that steps should be taken to protect people's lives.
- President Asif Ali Zardari says no effort should be left unturned in providing the best medical facilities.
- Trade leader terms it government negligence and the failure of an inadequate fire safety system.