Statements against Pakistan, armed forces not allowed on assembly floor: NA speaker

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq chairs a session on March 3, 2024. — Facebook/Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Saturday said that statements against Pakistan, the judiciary or the armed forces would not be allowed on the floor of the House.

The NA speaker made the remarks while speaking to journalists during a visit to the National College of Arts (NCA) in Lahore, according to a post on the NA's X account.

Sadiq stressed that any statement against the armed forces of Pakistan was “unacceptable” and clarified that only such discussions would be permitted which fall strictly within the constitutional and legal framework.

The NA speaker categorically stated that anyone speaking against Pakistan would not be allowed to express views in the House.

Sadiq said he was neither part of the government nor the opposition, but as speaker, he would perform his duties in an impartial manner in accordance with the Constitution and the rules of procedure of the NA.

He further stated that while protest was a democratic right of every citizen, it must remain peaceful. There was no room for arson, damage to life and property, or vandalism, he added.

He termed the use of sticks and weapons as alarming and said that such elements pose a serious threat to the rule of law.

Sadiq said that he holds regular consultation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who had never restrained him from exercising his constitutional authority.

He said that Pakistan’s economy was gradually strengthening which was clear evidence of economic stability.

He noted that Pakistan enjoys strong and cordial relations with key friendly countries including the United States, China, Russia, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia.

The NA speaker said, "Every country has illegal elements, and combating them is a shared responsibility of both the state and the public in order to steer the country towards development and prosperity.

He said, "National College of Arts is a prestigious institution of higher learning, which has established a unique identity at both national and international levels.

" He appreciated the research-based creative work of the NCA students and said that the youth studying there were a valuable national asset, who were achieving remarkable success in various fields.