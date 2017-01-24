PM to inaugurate metro bus service in Multan today

Related Stories PM performs groundbreaking of Green Line Bus project in Karachi

MULTAN: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will inaugurate the metro bus service in Multan on Tuesday (today) which will take citizens around the city in only Rs20.

The 18 kilometer long track will begin from Bahauddin Zakariya University and end at Kumharan Chowk connecting 21 stations—of which 14 are situated at flyovers while seven are located on land routes.

The project was completed at a cost of Rs 28.88 billion.

Authorities claim that in its first phase 35 buses will operate on the route providing transportation to 95000 people every day.

The metro bus project began in Multan in 2015 and it was expected to complete in a year. However financial constraints and import of equipment caused a seven-month delay. During this stretch of time citizens had to brave traffic jams and broken roads.

However citizens now feel that the addition of the metro bus service has beautified their city.

0



0





