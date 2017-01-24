Print Story
Panama Leaks case: JI counsel completes arguments

ISLAMABAD: A five-member bench led by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa resumed hearing the Panama Leaks case on Tuesday.

Counsel for Jamat-e-Islami Taufeeq Asif completed his arguments. The judges expressed their displeasure when the JI counsel referred to Syed Zafar Ali Shah case.

Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed said, "You have neither read the file, nor read the verdict."

Justice Asif Khosa said that if the need arises he will summon the Prime Minister.

During the proceedings on Monday, the court questioned links of the prime minister with the Sharif family's business.

