Debate over horse, donkey meat breaks out in Punjab Assembly

LAHORE: A debate broke out in the Punjab Assembly over horse and donkey meat allegedly being sold at eateries across the province.

Parliamentarians opposed raids by former Punjab Food Authority (PFA) director operations Ayesha Mumtaz, who was sent on forced leave after she targeted several high-end eateries including five star hotels.

A parliamentarian Aslam Iqbal from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf remarked that the former PFA director would label meat as “horse and donkey meat” without conducting a lab test.

The Punjab Assembly speaker remarked that eateries could not be issued any fine prior to a lab test. He demanded that the food authority explain the difference between horse, donkey and Halal meat.

The matter has been referred to the Standing Committee.

0



0





