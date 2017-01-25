Print Story
X

Aussie pacer Mennie suffers fractured skull, brain bleed after head hit

RREUTERS

Sports
Aussie pacer Mennie suffers fractured skull, brain bleed after head hit
Getty Images

Related Stories

SYDNEY: Pace bowler Joe Mennie has suffered a fractured skull and some bleeding into his brain after being hit on the head by a ball during training but he does not require surgery, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old was struck by a ball hit by Sydney Sixers team mate Michael Lumb in the nets on Monday ahead of their Big Bash semi-final against Brisbane, which takes place later on Wednesday.

"After being struck on the head by a ball at training on Monday, Joe was transported to a hospital in Brisbane where he underwent a series of check-ups before being discharged later that evening," CA´s Chief Medical Officer John Orchard said in a statement.

"Joe was reviewed by a Cricket Australia doctor on Tuesday and had some scans performed that revealed a small fracture and associated minor brain bleed.

"Whilst this is a serious injury, Joe is feeling well.

We believe that this is a stable injury and will not require surgery.

"Mennie, who made his test debut for Australia against South Africa last November, remained in hospital under the care of a neurosurgeon for observation, Orchard added.

Aussie pacer Mennie suffers fractured skull, brain bleed after head hit was posted in sports of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 25, 2017 and was last updated on January 25, 2017. This news story is related to Sport, Sport News, Geo News, Latest Sport News, Joe Mennie, Cricket, Australia, Head Injury. Permanent link to the news story "Aussie pacer Mennie suffers fractured skull, brain bleed after head hit" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/128612-Aussie-pacer-Mennie-suffers-fractured-skull-brain-bleed-after-head-hit.

GEO TV NETWORK