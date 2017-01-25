Aussie pacer Mennie suffers fractured skull, brain bleed after head hit

SYDNEY: Pace bowler Joe Mennie has suffered a fractured skull and some bleeding into his brain after being hit on the head by a ball during training but he does not require surgery, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old was struck by a ball hit by Sydney Sixers team mate Michael Lumb in the nets on Monday ahead of their Big Bash semi-final against Brisbane, which takes place later on Wednesday.

"After being struck on the head by a ball at training on Monday, Joe was transported to a hospital in Brisbane where he underwent a series of check-ups before being discharged later that evening," CA´s Chief Medical Officer John Orchard said in a statement.

"Joe was reviewed by a Cricket Australia doctor on Tuesday and had some scans performed that revealed a small fracture and associated minor brain bleed.

"Whilst this is a serious injury, Joe is feeling well.

We believe that this is a stable injury and will not require surgery.

"Mennie, who made his test debut for Australia against South Africa last November, remained in hospital under the care of a neurosurgeon for observation, Orchard added.

