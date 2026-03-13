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WATCH: Salman Agha left fuming after bizarre run-out in second Bangladesh ODI

Unusual incident occurred in the 38th over during a spell from Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz

By
Web Desk
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March 13, 2026

Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz (left) attempt to run out while Salman Agha stands outside the crease during the second ODI match against Pakistan here at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on March 12, 2026. — Screengrab/X/@BCBtigers
Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz (left) attempt to run out while Salman Agha stands outside the crease during the second ODI match against Pakistan here at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on March 12, 2026. — Screengrab/X/@BCBtigers

Pakistan all-rounder Salman Ali Agha was dismissed in an unusual manner during the second One Day International of the three-match series against Bangladesh on Friday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

The unusual incident occurred in the 38th over during a spell from Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz. He delivered a ball to Mohammad Rizwan, who attempted a defensive shot.

The ball spun and rolled directly towards Salman Agha, who was stationed at the non-striker’s end.

Agha attempted to intercept the ball, while at the same time, bowler Mehidy Hasan rushed forward. Both players converged on the Pakistan batter, who was standing outside his crease as he tried to pick up the ball and hand it back to the bowler.

Just as the right-handed batter was about to grab the ball, Miraz seized the opportunity. He collected it and swiftly broke the stumps, leaving Agha stranded and run out.

The pair were then involved in a discussion about the incident, with Agha visibly expressing his surprise.

The Pakistan T20I captain later displayed his frustration over the manner of the run-out, throwing his gloves and helmet to the ground as he made his way back to the pavilion.

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja, who was providing commentary during the recent clash, reflected on the controversial dismissal involving Salman Agha.

He acknowledged the technical correctness of the decision while highlighting the unusual circumstances surrounding it.

"Within the technical rules, he was indeed run out, but in terms of sportsmanship, I’m afraid he got a massive blow. He was just about to pick up the ball and return it to the bowler, but the bowler saw a chance for a runout. You’ve got to feel for him," Ramiz stated.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez took to the social media platform X and expressed his disappointment over the lack of sportsmanship shown by Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

"Poor sportsmanship from captain Bangladesh Mehidy Hassan Miraz," Hafeez wrote.

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