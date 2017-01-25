SC to resume suo moto hearing of Tayyaba torture case today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will resume suo moto hearing of Tayyaba torture case on Wednesday.

Police will submit its final report on the investigation conducted against Tayyaba’s employers, Additional Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife Maheen Zafar. The Supreme Court in its earlier hearing had allowed 10 more days to the police to complete the investigation.

DIG Police Kashif Alam has prepared the final report on the case, in which Maheen Zafar has been held responsible for torturing the 10-year-old maid Tayyaba.

The report — citing an earlier medical report — said that 21 torture marks were found on the body of the little girl.

According to the report, the DNA test revealed that Mohammad Azam and Nusrat Bibi are the real parents of Tayyaba.

The report also stated that Raja Khurram Ali Khan tried to hide the torture and delayed medical aid to Tayyaba for 18 hours.

Statements of four neighbours of the suspects were also recorded, who told police that Tayyaba was living a miserable life in the residence of Raja Khurram Ali Khan. They further said that the maid was not even given a blanket despite severe cold.

The case of the alleged torture of the child maid caught the media’s attention after she was recovered from the residence of Raja Khurram Ali Khan.

The minor girl, whose face and hands bore torture marks, had initially denied being hurt by her employers. She had told the police that she got a wound to her eye after falling from the stairs, while her hand was also burnt accidentally.

However, the girl narrated her ordeal after being politely inquired by a female magistrate later. She stated before the magistrate that she was beaten and her hand was burnt on the stove for losing the broom.

The Chief Justice took suo moto notice of the case.

