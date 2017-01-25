Heavy rain in Lahore, Peshawar

LAHORE/PESHAWAR: Heavy rain lashed different areas of Lahore on Wednesday.

People riding motorbikes had to take shelter in underpasses as they did not leave their houses prepared, despite the forecast.

Moreover, rainfall continued in Peshawar. According to the Met department, over two millimetres of rain has been recorded in Peshawar.

Locals headed to eateries to enjoy the rain, and crowds thronged Fawara Chowk where chickpea and flour naan was being demanded the most.

Besides Peshawar, heavy rainfall continued in different parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, including Risalpur, Bannu, DI Khan, Balakot, Kakul, Malam Jabba, Lower Dir, Chital and Kalam, according to the Met department.

